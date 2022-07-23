Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.20.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $274.29 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

