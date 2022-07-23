Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWO. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.49. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$29.93 and a 1 year high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a current ratio of 25.31 and a quick ratio of 21.78.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

