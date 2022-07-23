Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires 15,890 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.26 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

