Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires New Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,148.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

CVR Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.