Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

