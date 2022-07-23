Gulden Market Capitalization Hits $1.64 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $106.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00248563 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000852 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

