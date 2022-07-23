Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

K stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

