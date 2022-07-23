Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,195 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

TSN stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

