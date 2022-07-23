Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after buying an additional 703,889 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

