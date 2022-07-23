GXChain (GXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,150.00

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002341 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $39.06 million and approximately $1,150.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000187 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

