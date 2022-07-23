Haleon (LON:HLN) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 348 ($4.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 0.7 %

HLN opened at GBX 316.50 ($3.78) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 291.35 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.03).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.