Halving Coin (HALV) Tops One Day Volume of $145.00

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.