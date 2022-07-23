Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.