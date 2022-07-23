Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

