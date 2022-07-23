Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

