Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 26,317 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 270.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $12,640,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 764,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

