Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 8,253 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. SM Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

SM stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

Insider Activity

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.