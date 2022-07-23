Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

