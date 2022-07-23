Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 12.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE VRTV opened at $120.18 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

