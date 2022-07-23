Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,800,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.8 %

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

