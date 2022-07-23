Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 13,127 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 3.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,406,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

