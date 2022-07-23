Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.