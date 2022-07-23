Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €25.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €25.00 ($25.25) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.25) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.41) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.44) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.30) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Friday.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

NOEJ stock opened at €18.50 ($18.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.90. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €20.20 ($20.40) and a 52 week high of €45.64 ($46.10). The stock has a market cap of $589.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

