HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

HCA Healthcare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

