Head-To-Head Analysis: Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cazoo Group and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 1 5 0 0 1.83 KAR Auction Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 380.87%. KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than KAR Auction Services.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.41 -$747.38 million N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.25 billion 0.91 $66.50 million ($0.16) -105.69

This table compares Cazoo Group and KAR Auction Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Volatility and Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 0.75% 3.35% 0.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About KAR Auction Services

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had a network of approximately 70 vehicle logistics center locations in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. The company provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. It serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

