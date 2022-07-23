Head to Head Comparison: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 26.72% 30.44% 4.07% Howard Hughes 8.62% 3.42% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 4 11 0 2.73 Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Tower and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $291.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.33%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than American Tower.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 12.89 $2.57 billion $5.78 44.91 Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 2.48 $56.10 million $2.29 30.10

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

