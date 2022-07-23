Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2138 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 111.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after acquiring an additional 67,070 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

