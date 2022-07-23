Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group makes up about 1.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,532,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 908,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.2138 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.