Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Lowered to $15.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 150,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 62,890 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,532,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.