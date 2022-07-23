Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.7 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.14. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

