Hegic (HEGIC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.17 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $6.17 million and $895,885.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

