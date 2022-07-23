HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.37) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.85) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

HelloFresh stock opened at €26.67 ($26.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.54. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($98.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.69 and a 200-day moving average of €41.05.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

