Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.86.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. Henry Schein has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.