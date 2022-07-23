Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

CSCO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

