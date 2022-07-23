Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys 8,153 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 661,785 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

