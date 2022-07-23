Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

