Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $143.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 673,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

