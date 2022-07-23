High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,984,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.70. 2,641,404 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

