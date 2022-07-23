Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Hilltop Price Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hilltop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilltop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

