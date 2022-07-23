Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Hilltop has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
Hilltop Price Performance
Hilltop stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hilltop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilltop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
