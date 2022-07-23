Hive Market Cap Reaches $203.38 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $203.38 million and $8.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 440,097,277 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.