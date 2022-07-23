Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Höegh LNG Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Höegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HMLP opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.74 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HMLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

