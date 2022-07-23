Hoge Finance Achieves Market Cap of $14.24 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and $26,268.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,773.26 or 0.99992790 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006631 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003762 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Hoge Finance Profile
Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.
Buying and Selling Hoge Finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
