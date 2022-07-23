Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.22. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 164,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.