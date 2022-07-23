Hord Hits Market Cap of $816,517.37 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $816,517.37 and approximately $124,122.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

