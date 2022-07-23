HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $461.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $577.72.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $300.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.34 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

