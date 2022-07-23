Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given a $548.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $499.61.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $488.97 on Tuesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

