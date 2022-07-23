Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.36

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.36 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 472,802 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 13 ($0.16) to GBX 12 ($0.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.33. The firm has a market cap of £35.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.96.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

