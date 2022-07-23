Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

