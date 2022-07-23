Huobi BTC Price Tops $22,242.73 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $866.81 million and $289,486.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $22,242.73 or 1.00185947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.

