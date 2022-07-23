IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,483. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.