IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IBI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IBI Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.17.

IBI Group Price Performance

IBIBF stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. IBI Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.71.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

